School funding solution will be ‘heavy lift’, says Kelly

The ranking minority member of the Senate Ways and Means committee is looking forward to working with her colleagues on a school funding solution, but Democrat Laura Kelly knows it won’t be easy.

“It will be a very heavy lift,” Kelly said. “We will need to put hundreds of millions of dollars over time back into our school system. We’ve been underfunding them for decades, really. I’m dedicated to getting there and working hard with my colleagues to figure a way to solve this problem.”

Kelly believes that there is a bipartisan spirit of cooperation when it comes to solving the state’s budget issues.

“The elections of 2016 brought a whole new breed of legislator to the Capitol,” said Kelly. “The folks who got elected then, who took out some of the incumbents, they ran with a mission. Their primary mission was that we figure out a way to fund our schools. They are there every day focused on that issue and I work very closely with them, and I think that we can come up with a solution.”

Kelly believes that cooperation will be needed, regardless of who is in the Governor’s chair when school funding finally gets to that desk.

“Neither party can muster a veto-proof majority without the other,” said Kelly. “Some of the things that we’ll be proposing, we’ve proposed before and have been vetoed by the Governor. Just like the tax experiment, we have got to work together to be able to override any vetoes that the Governor, Brownback or Colyer, present.”

Kelly believes that Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will govern in much the same way that current Governor Sam Brownback has once he gets the top job, as she can’t recall any time Colyer has objected to a Brownback proposal.