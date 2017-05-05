School Funding still a tough issue after one week of veto session

The process of getting a school funding formula through the Kansas Legislature will continue into next week, as the K12 Budget committee did

not meet Friday.

“We are still in the first house,” said Mark Tallman with the Kansas Association of School Boards. “The bill will have to get out of

committee. It will then go to the floor where it can be amended, it will then go to a Senate committee where it can be amended, go to the full

Senate floor where it can be amended and presuming there are differences along the way, then to a conference committee to work out differences

and then to a Governor who could veto it, requiring further modification.”

There is a firm deadline to hit, though, as after June 30th, there will not be a valid school funding mechanism.

“With the clock ticking as set by the court, we’re now less than two months away from that deadline,” said Tallman. “There certainly is a time

pressure.”

Even at this juncture, getting consensus will take some time.

“School finance represents half of the state general fund budget and is really the largest function of state and local government,” said

Tallman. “It is a major issue. It’s very serious. Maybe even more important is to reflect economically right now. Probably the most critical

economic factor we have is education.”

The draft bill under review is 175 pages long, and that does not reflect any changes that might happen in a Senate committee or on the floor

of either house.