School Heating Bill Help Coming
Heating bills for school districts spiked during the cold snap earlier this year, leaving some districts unable to pay.
The Kansas News Service reports that in a typical February, the small Wabaunsee school district just west of Topeka pays a natural gas utility bill of about $4,300.
This year its bill was more than $53,000.
Wabaunsee is just one of hundreds of school districts in Kansas hit by an huge spike in wholesale natural gas prices during February’s record-setting winter storm.
During the height of the storm, the wholesale natural gas price went from about $2.50 per unit to more than $650 per unit.
State officials are now using $20 million to open up loans to school districts and businesses.
School districts and businesses can get as much as $500,000 to be paid back within three years.