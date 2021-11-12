School Library Pulls, Then Puts Back Books

A Kansas school district removed – and then put back – more than two dozen books from its library shelves.
KMUW reports that one parent in the Goddard school district objected to language he found offensive in “The Hate U Give,” a novel about the aftermath of a police officer killing a Black teenager.
The parent then submitted a list of books he questioned, and district officials agreed November 4th to halt checkouts and complete a review.
The books that were removed from circulation in the Goddard school district also include “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood; “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison; and “They Called Themselves the K.K.K.,” a historical look at how the white supremacist group took root in America.
Wednesday, the books were back on the shelves.
The district said that parents can receive notifications when their child checks out any book.