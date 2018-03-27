School safety bill passes; insurance bill to make arming teachers less expensive gets hearing

The Kansas House spent the better part of Tuesday working on gun issues and school safety.

First was a hearing on a House bill in the Insurance Committee that would have made it easier for schools that chose to allow their teachers to be armed to get liability insurance. Senator Ty Masterson spoke in favor of the bill.

“This bill seeks to train teachers and create meaningful safety plans for our kids,” said Masterson. “Please focus on the actual bill, not the media circus. This is about our children. The insurance piece and why its in this committee is because there are those that would leverage politics over the facts. Look at the actuarial data. I think you could contend that rates should be lower in the schools that protect their children more appropriately.”

Mark Desetti with the Kansas NEA was clear in his desire.

“We don’t want to be paid to carry guns,” said Desetti. “We want to be paid to teach. That’s what we really want. The bottom line is, Kansas teachers are among the worst paid teachers in the United States right now. Let’s pay teachers to teach and let our school resource officers, school district police officers, handle security.”

Then a separate House bill came to the floor that would appropriate $5 million for schools around the state to work on security plans, as long as they put in a dollar for dollar match and to allow schools to teach gun safety courses, if they so choose. Numerous amendments were tried to expand the debate to other issues, but those were fairly well beaten back and the bill received initial passage on a voice vote. Democrat Kathy Wolfe Moore explained her support from the well.

“I will vote for this bill and I do support this bill,” said Wolfe Moore. “My concern is that this can’t be Kansas’s answer to school violence, I mean gun violence in schools. It can be a piece of the answer. I believe we have to have a much more comprehensive way of looking at gun violence in schools and I think we should do this with the input of school personnel.”

The insurance bill remains in committee. The security bill will have a final vote on Wednesday.