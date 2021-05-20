Schools Working To Get Students Vaccinated
Kansas schools are stepping up efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 12-to 15-year-olds as more districts relax mask rules or face pressure to do so.
Hundreds of students from public and private schools gathered Monday to get immunized at Topeka High School, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
School districts from Manhattan to Olathe are conducting similar clinics, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard are chipping in support as needed.
The push comes as more districts nationwide relax mask requirements.
The Manhattan-Ogden District announced that fully vaccinated individuals would not need to wear masks on school grounds.
The Shawnee Mission school district, meanwhile, decided to continue to require students and staff members to wear masks in school until the end of the year despite protests, KSHB reported.
The school district will likely reevaluate its policies ahead of the upcoming school year after seeking guidance from health officials, said spokesperson David Smith.