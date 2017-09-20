Schwab focused on executing if elected Secretary of State

Current House Speaker Pro Tem Scott Schwab is running for Secretary of State. He made it clear that office is what he wants, not something bigger down the road, which may differ from the current occupant and Kansas candidate for Governor, Kris Kobach.

“It’s been a springboard for other people in the past,” said Schwab. “I don’t just want to throw that all on Kris, because even Bill Graves made it to Governor from there, so it’s not like this is a new concept. That’s not my intent. I want to be clear on that, too.”

Schwab’s goal is to do the day-to-day work of the job well.

“The Legislature made a lot of new election law during the past six years or so,” said Schwab. “The Voter ID, the proof of citizenship, we moved those spring elections into the fall and separated the time between the primary and the general in those local elections. That’s a lot of policy to do in less than one decade.”

It’s time to step back and stay out of the headlines and perform the functions the Legislature has mandated.

“Just breathe and take what that office has been commanded to do by the state legislature and execute that policy with excellence, so that when those election results start coming in on a primary night or on a general night in November, you trust the results,” said Schwab. “You may not like the results as a Kansas voter, but you trust it, because the office and those counties are executing at a high level.”

Schwab is still committed to defending the principles that the Legislature has passed, however.

“I’m going to be pretty serious about it,” said Schwab. “This was a legislative decision and a bipartisan agreement. This was not a bunch of Republicans trying to force election law to help their own advantage. You have Paul Davis, out of Lawrence, Kansas, a Constitutional attorney. He voted for it and supported it. You have Jim Ward, who is minority leader in the House, who is running for Governor, who voted for it and supported it. It’s not like this was just Republican policy, saying, look Democrats, look what we can do to you. That bill that Kris originally introduced is not what became law. The Legislature put its fingerprint on there. As a matter of fact, when I was chair of the committee and we were going through those hearings, the most helpful organization to us addressing that bill was the NAACP. They had the most critical eye. The executive director from the NAACP really pointed out to the committee some serious Constitutional concerns with the bill’s original draft, which we addressed and they appreciated. Now, they’re just inerrantly against voter ID, but they were very appreciative that we addressed their concerns and took out some of the things in the bill, it became a bipartisan bill.”

Schwab believes that some of the challenges to Kansas election law are about personalities and not policy.

“Now you’re going to have other organizations that because they don’t like Kris, are constantly going to challenge Kris,” said Schwab. “It’s not really they’re challenging the law, they’re challenging Kris and the only way they can challenge Kris is to attack the law, when the law was a bipartisan agreement.”

Schwab believes his experience separates him from others who are vying for the office.

“With all this policy change we’ve had, I was the chair on a committee,” said Schwab. “I was the one making sure that it wasn’t rubber stamped from the Secretary of State’s office and just thrown out into the public, that the Legislature fulfilled their role in being a critical eye on that policy and made sure there was legislative intent. It’s always a benefit to have a person in an administrative role that experienced the legislative intent, to make sure that legislative intent is carried out to a high level, so that you get trusted results. Some of the other folks that are in there, they are men of character and I appreciate them a lot, but none of them were there when the largest pieces of that were being put together.”

The Secretary of State is also responsible for appointing the Election Commissioner in the state’s four largest counties.

“Traditionally, the Secretary of State is a low-profile office,” said Schwab. “It’s not super political. That’s changed some over the years and I’d kind of like to see some of that undone. It just goes back to the trusted results of the elections and filings and various things like that. A person I would like to see fill those roles are someone who, one, has strong administrative experience, two, is not someone who is known super, super well in the committee as being influential and somebody who, they may have had political or election experience in the past, but nothing recent. Nothing within the last decade. I get concerned when somebody has been in office for the last four years and then suddenly, oh, I’m an election commissioner, or I’ve been the leader of a political party, oh, now I’m an election commissioner. I get a little apprehensive on that. Not that they can’t do a good job, but that person’s got to be trusted and again the results be trusted in the community, and to do that you’ve got to make sure their character is trusted.”

Schwab would also like to reform the business filing structure in Kansas.

“What I’d like to see happen with that business filing is that it basically becomes like a business in a box,” said Schwab. “You create your online profile, and if you’re a roofing company and you open up your business filing with the Secretary of State’s office. Now, you’ve got to register with the Department of Labor or you’ve got to register your company with KDHE and various state agencies, you don’t have to rekey all your information. You now have a government online profile for your small business. As you get your regulatory measures approved and your permit. It’s the same profile.”

To find out more about Schwab’s campaign, go to scottschwab.com.