Schwan’s Announces Expansion in Salina
The Schwan’s Company, a leading food producer in the United States, will build a new 400,000-square-foot expansion at its pizza-manufacturing facility in Salina.
The announcement of the project comes as the company celebrates its 50th year of operating a pizza production facility in Salina.
Governor Kelly, joined by Secretary of Commerce David Toland, joined company leaders for the announcement at the Tony’s Pizza and Events Center.
The new facility will result in up to 225 new full-time jobs by 2023.
The company already employs 1,125 people at its current 500,000-square-foot facility in Salina.
In addition to help from local and federal partners, Schwan’s worked closely with the Department of Commerce to facilitate the expansion.
Schwan’s also signaled its dedication to sustainability in the move.
The company has committed to purchasing renewable energy from a Kansas wind farm through Evergy.
Additional projects are planned for the Salina site over the next several years as Schwan’s pursues continued growth in the company’s pizza business, representing an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in total.