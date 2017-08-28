WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


73°F
Clear
Feels Like 73°
Winds North 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear81°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
57°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear84°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear85°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
63°

Scientists study causes of toxic algae blooms

by on August 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM (4 mins ago)

Scientists are working to get a better understanding of what causes toxic algae to flourish in some lakes.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will work with state officials in Nebraska and Kansas to identify sources of water pollution and assess the toxic algae blooms.

When algae flares up in lakes, health officials restrict access because contact with the water can cause illness.

The EPA says it can be challenging for environmental managers to monitor sources of E. coli and algae blooms.

The research will use an advanced monitoring technology to find sources of fecal contamination in rivers and streams in Nebraska.

In Kansas, researchers will work to identify the species of bacteria that produce toxins and promote algae blooms.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.