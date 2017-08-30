Scott Schwab announces Secretary of State run

Rep. Scott Schwab (R-Olathe) officially announced his candidacy for Secretary of State on Wednesday.

“In early 2016, Michele and I agreed the best way for us to serve the state of Kansas was to run for Secretary of State in 2018. Obviously, after the loss of our son Caleb the following August, everything was put on hold. Now that a year has passed since that incident, we believe it is still the best way for us to serve this state; and know all four of our children support that,” said Schwab.

“Over the past several years, this state has undergone several election policy changes. I believe now it is time to breathe. As Secretary of State, I will push less on new policy and more on excellence in carrying out the policy we now have. Whether it is increased resources or maximizing technology, the voters of Kansas will have results they can trust in. They may not like the result of an election, but they will be able to trust the result. Every Kansan wants and deserves trusted results,” said Schwab.

Schwab is a native of Great Bend, KS and graduated from Fort Hays State University. He has served as State Representative in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2002 and currently serves as Speaker Pro Tem. Schwab has held several leadership positions throughout his tenure in the House, championing key legislation as Chairman of the House Elections Committee and the House Insurance Committee. Schwab and his family currently reside in Olathe, KS.