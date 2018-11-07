Scott Schwab elected Secretary of State

Kansas state representative and Speaker Pro Tem, Scott Schwab (R-Olathe), won the general election to become Kansas’ next Secretary of State on Tuesday.

“It is an honor to be chosen as Kansas’ next Secretary of State. Thank you to each person who has helped us get to this point with their time, support and vote,” said Schwab.

“I look forward to leading the Secretary of State’s office with honesty and integrity — continuing to serve our great state of Kansas,” said Schwab.

“It is time to put partisanship politics behind us, provide necessary resources to our county clerks and deliver trusted results for every Kansan,” said Schwab.

Schwab defeated former Google & Uber executive Brian McClendon (D-Lawrence) and will succeed current Secretary, Kris Kobach.