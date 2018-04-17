SCOTUS case pits changing nature of commerce against historic precedent, law professor says

A case argued before the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., will have far reaching effects on how much tax money states across the country can charge online retailers.

“The question is, can the state of South Dakota charge sales tax on sales when the e-company lacks a physical footprint in the state of South Dakota,” said said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas. “There’s older caselaw that, in essence, predates the Internet and in that older caselaw the Supreme Court said, states, no you can’t tax a business not in your state. That’s something that made a lot of sense in 1973. Can the state of South Dakota tax a business in Florida? No, that’s Florida’s job.”

The state of South Dakota notes that a lot has changed in the past several decades.

“The essence of the argument from South Dakota is, we’ve had a radical change of what the marketplace is,” said Mulligan. “Especially in a rural state, where electronic commerce has taken the place of Main Street. Their argument is, the law ought to be is there an economic presence, which would be difficult from a physical presence and if there’s a substantial economic presence in the state, then that e-store should be required to collect the same sales tax that any other business in that state would charge.”

The sticky part here is that in order to find for the state of South Dakota, the court would have to disagree with itself.

“There’s a fifty-cent Latin term for this called stare decisis, which means things decided,” said Mulligan. “One of the fundamental principles of the English and American legal system is a system based on stare decisis and that you have to have exceptionally strong reasons for overruling yourself.”

The court has made its regular practice to hand down any decisions from a session by June 30th and so since this case is coming so late in the session, it is likely a decision will come toward the end of June.