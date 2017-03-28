SCOTUS declines review of Kansas death penalty case

A decision Monday by the nation’s highest court will see a 61-year-old Kansas man convicted of a 1996 murder stay on death row.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the U.S. Supreme court declined to review the case of Gary Kleypas, who was found guilty of raping and killing Carrie Williams, a 20-year-old Pittsburg State University student.

The ruling means Kleypas’ capital murder conviction and death sentence will remain intact. The case will be returned to Kansas courts for further proceedings.

Following his capital murder conviction, Kleypas was placed on death row in 1998. He was the first person to receive a death sentence after Kansas reinstated the death penalty in 1994.

The Kansas Supreme Court in 2001 overturned Kleypas’ death sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing. Kleypas was again sentenced to death by jurors in that hearing. That ruling was upheld by Kansas Courts in October 2016.

Monday’s decision was the last chance Kleypas had to directly appeal the death sentence, According to a news release from Schmidt’s office. However, state and federal laws do allow for Kleypas to seek alternate options for judicial review.

There are currently 10 people in Kansas, including Kleypas, sentenced to death. Of those, seven cases in various stages of appeal.

Kansas has not executed anyone since 1965.