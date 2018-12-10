SCOTUS denial in Kansas case does not decide overall issue, says KU professor

The United States Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case in which Kansas sought to stop Planned Parenthood from participating in Medicaid.

“The question here is whether the Medicaid act empowers individuals to sue states when a state determines that a particular medical provider may no longer be covered under Medicare or Medicaid,” said Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, Director of the Shook, Hardy & Bacon Center for Excellence in Advocacy at the University of Kansas.

The court denied the petitioners’ writ of certiorari. They didn’t say why. They don’t have to.

“Litigants, about 8000 a year, apply to get that writ of certiorari granted,” said Mulligan. “As I’ve said before 80 to 90 of those a year are granted. The primary factor for determining whether the court will grant that writ of certiorari is embodied in the Supreme Court’s own rules, rule number 10. Rule 10 says if the intermediate federal courts of appeal are split, some of the courts say x, some of the other courts say not x, on the same question of federal law, that’s most often when the Supreme Court will step in.”

Traditionally, four justices have to agree to hear a case for a writ to be granted. This writ had just three supporters.

“The Supreme Court said nothing,” said Mulligan. “The fact that they denied this today doesn’t mean that they agree with the decision below. It just means we’re not going to hear it today. They might hear the next case that raises the same issue.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented from Monday’s decision not to hear the case, saying that they believed the court did not get involved because the issue of abortion was at play.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer issued a statement after hearing of the denial.

“We regret today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court announcing that it fell one vote short of taking our case against Planned Parenthood,” said Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. “My support of the pro-life movement will not be diminished by today’s development, and I look forward to future victories in defense of the right to life.”