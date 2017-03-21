SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch won’t offer views on key cases

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says he won’t weigh in with his personal views on Roe vs. Wade or any other Supreme Court decision in his confirmation hearing.

Gorsuch was asked Tuesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley to discuss the case that legalized abortion nationwide. The nominee would only say it’s a court precedent that has been reaffirmed many times. He gave similar answers to Grassley’s questions about other important cases on such

subjects as guns and campaign finance.

Gorsuch said if he were to discuss those cases, “I would be tipping my hand and suggesting to litigants that I have already made up my mind about cases.”

He added: “I think that’s the beginning of the end of the independent judiciary.”