SE Kansas health official, family arrested in drug raid

by on July 31, 2017 at 2:29 PM (21 mins ago)

The head of a southeastern Kansas county health agency was arrested over the weekend after authorities discovered he and his family were growing and selling marijuana.

Wilson County Health Department Administrator Todd Durham was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities executed search warrants at two homes in rural Buffalo, Kansas.

Also arrested in the raid were Durham’s wife Cindy, their son Thomas and brother-in-law  Roger Payne.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says authorities conducted the first raid at 12682 2000 Road, about six miles southeast of Buffalo.

During that raid, deputies confiscated three large trash bags and several quart-sized jars full of marijuana from the home. They also found 14 marijuana plants, items used to grow and cultivate marijuana, cash and numerous weapons and ammunition.

Todd, Cindy and Thomas Durham were all taken into custody at the scene.

Payne was arrested during a second raid at 12492 2000 Road, located less than a quarter-mile from the Durham’s home. Deputies found 44 marijuana plants, cash and numerous guns on the property.

All four suspects were booked into the Wilson County Jail without bond.

According to Wilson County Undersheriff Dana Moodie, the case is still under investigation.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle