Seaman High Coach Arrested for Child Porn
Image: Shawnee County Department of Corrections
A basketball coach at Topeka’s Seaman High School has been charged with sexually exploiting minors.
Forty-year old Jeffrey Pierce of Topeka is charged with two counts of producing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.
He joined the boys basketball program in the summer of 2012.
He also taught at the school.
The production crimes are alleged to have occurred in the first half of March of this year.
The possession crime is alleged to have occurred this month.
If convicted, Pierce could face a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on each production count, and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the possession count.
Doctor Steve Noble, Superintendent of the district, said that after finding out about the arrest and investigation, the district immediately began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.