Seaman School District Adds Consultant On Name Change
A Kansas school district named after a 1920’s Ku Klux Klan leader has voted to pay an advisory group to help with discussions on changing the name.
The Seaman School District’s Board of Education has voted to make a base payment of $30,000 to the Kansas Leadership Council to help with the discussions.
The district is named after Fred Seaman, a former Kansas leader of the KKK.
Students, teachers, and some community groups have pushed to have the name changed.
The school board had already appointed an advisory task force of teachers, business owners, community members, and a student to provide a report on the issue.
Ed O’Malley, CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, said his group will “advise the advisory group,” KSNT reported.
School board President James Adams said the board doesn’t have a time frame for making a decision.