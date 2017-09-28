Seaman schools post about another potential school threat

The Topeka Seaman School District posted on Facebook Thursday morning about a potential second threat in that district in less than a week.

The Facebook post said, “We have been made aware of another rumored threat that is somewhat linked to Seaman High School without targeting any of our schools. Law enforcement is investigating and will let us know if they feel our students and/or staff are in any danger.

“We understand many of you are frustrated that you are finding out about threats on social media before you are alerted by the school. Please know that these threats are originating on social media and spread very quickly. We are doing our best to keep up with your online conversations while gathering accurate information. If you have any information you believe could be deemed a threat, please contact law enforcement.

“We share your concerns and heightened awareness regarding school safety for our children. We are grateful that our school community cares deeply about our children’s education and especially their safety. Please continue to help us do the best job we can to ensure your children and all of our school community’s children are safe each and every day.

“We will be discussing the importance of appropriate and responsible communication with our students. We encourage you to have the same conversations at home with your children. At a later date, we will be sending out some helpful talking points that we will be utilizing in our schools with our students that you may also utilize at home.

“We take great pride in our Seaman community and the safety of our schools. Thank you for working with us.”

A previous threat on Snapchat resulted in an arrest earlier this week. No more specific information was released about Thursday’s rumor.