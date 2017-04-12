Search continues for man who jumped into Kansas River during police chase

Authorities in northeast Kansas are continuing the search for a man involved in a high-speed that chase that ended when he jumped into the Kansas River after crashing a stolen car into an officer’s vehicle.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat on Wednesday issued an update on the search for the suspect involved in the April 5 chase.

The man was being chased by authorities when he crashed into a Pottawatomie County Sheriff Patrol vehicle and jumped into the river from the Paxico Road bridge near Wells Creek and McFarland interchange.

Riat says the man is “likely in the Kansas River,” but his location is still considered unknown.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined in the search for Gibson.

Efforts have included flights by the Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft and watercraft by the Pottawatomi Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Additional officers and K9 units have conducted ground searches for the missing man.

On Tuesday, the suspect’s family launched a GoFundMe page to cover expenses for relatives traveling from Texas to join the search.

The page identified the man as 24-year-old Tyler Gibson. The release from the Sheriff’s Office stated authorities would not release his name until a positive identification has been made.

The family is also asking for funds to rent boats to search the river. They claim authorities gave up the search four days after the incident.

A message left with Sheriff Riat for comment on the family’s claims and GunFundMe campaign was not immediately returned.

The GoFundMe page states that on the day of the chase, water levels in the river were up due to heavy rains, with currents moving around 20 miles per hour. The river’s temperature was reportedly 42-degrees at the time.

Gibson is described as six-feet, one-inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds with dark, sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his upper right arm with the letters “JRG” in the center.

Riat asks anyone with information on the case to call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353