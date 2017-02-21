Search continues for teen whose boat capsized in Douglas County lake

Authorities in Douglas County are continuing their search for a teenager who was in a boat that capsized on Saturday.

According to a release, two males – one 17 and the other 18-years-old – on Saturday night had taken a small boat out on Douglas County State Lake. The boat capsized, sending both teens into the water. The 17-year-old resurfaced, the other teen did not.

Sgt. Kristen Dymacek with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators don’t yet know why the teens were on the water or why the boat capsized.

Neither was believed to be wearing a life jacket.

The Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team and game wardens from the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife spent Sunday searching the lake. The search was called off that evening due to darkness.

Authorities resumed the search early Monday morning. Around 2 p.m. Monday, authorities recovered a boat from the lake. The Sheriff’s Office could not immediately confirm whether it was the teens’ boat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen has not yet been found. The search resumed Tuesday morning.

*Updated after the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office notified the media of the missing teen’s actual age*