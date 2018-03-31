Search warrant served on Missouri residence in connection to Kansas thefts

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a residence in Ferrelview, Missouri near the Kansas City International Airport Friday afternoon. The search warrant was issued in connection to the recent thefts from the Holton Walmart Store. Three Missourians were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning in Holton on theft charges. Photos of two of the three suspects had been sent out by the Sheriff’s Office to the public Sunday for identification purposes.

Raven Alexandria Neece, 36, of Ferrelview, Missouri and Joshua Braxton Thigpen, 31, of Ferrelview, Missouri are suspected of two separate thefts at the Holton Walmart store. The first theft occurred on February 9th, 2018 and the second on March 25, 2018. The two are suspected of stealing a number of electronic devices on both occasions.

On Wednesday morning, March 28, 2018 the two individuals with a third person, Korilynn Laura Barnes, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri arrived at the Holton Walmart Store where store staff recognized the original duo and alerted law enforcement. The three are suspected of an attempted theft of more electronic devices at Walmart Wednesday morning when they aborted the theft and fled the store. Shortly thereafter, deputies stopped a 2018 Nissan passenger car near the store that was occupied by the trio. All three subjects Wednesday were taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

The individuals are suspected of removing theft detection devices from high-end electronic products, specifically electronic tablets, IPads and video games. A search warrant on the vehicle Wednesday, deputies discovered thousands of dollars of high-end electronic products believed to have been stolen from the four state area of Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. Other Walmart stores and other department stores are believed to be have been targeted in these thefts. These suspects are suspected to be operating an EBAY business called Neece and Associates where stolen merchandise was being sold online.

Raven Neece was arrested and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: 3 counts of aggravated burglary, 3 counts of criminal trespass, felony theft, attempted theft, 2 counts of tampering with a theft detection device and possession of methamphetamine. Bond on Neece was set at $40,000.

Joshua Thigpen was arrested and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: 3 counts of aggravated burglary, 3 counts of criminal trespass, felony theft, attempted theft, and 2 counts of tampering with a theft detection device. Bond on Thigpen was set at $40,000.

Korilynn Barnes was arrested and is being held in the Jackson County Jail on the following charges: Conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, and tampering with a theft detection device and possession of stolen property. Bond on Barnes was set at $20,000.

Items believed to have been stolen from the Holton Walmart were seized from the residence on Friday. Also, other electronic devices, ledgers and documents was seized from the Ferrelview residence that are believed to connect the trio to the illegal theft and EBay operation.