WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


53°F
Clear
Feels Like 53°
Winds South 4 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy79°
53°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear80°
66°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm75°
36°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy41°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy45°
25°

Seattle Gets to Skoglund Early to Even Series

by on April 11, 2018 at 6:42 AM (3 hours ago)

Felix Hernandez pitched into the sixth inning, Guillermo Heredia homered and the Seattle Mariners bounced back from a blowout loss to Kansas City with an 8-3 rout of the Royals on Tuesday night.

Hernandez (2-1), who was shelled his last time out in San Francisco, allowed three runs, six hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. His only big mistake came in the fourth, when Mike Moustakas turned on a 2-1 pitch and sent a two-run homer screaming into the right-field fountains.

But that was also just about the only offense the Royals could muster, one night after they piled up 10 runs to back a near-no-hit performance by Jakob Junis and their bullpen.

Eric Skoglund (0-1) was hardly as efficient or effective. The lanky left-hander allowed five runs, six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. He was clearly rusty from a nearly monthlong layoff caused by rainouts and weather problems, hitting the first batter he faced and three in all.

Royals pitchers have plunked six Seattle hitters through the first two games of the series.

Jean Segura had three hits and drove in two runs, and Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager also had two RBIs as the Mariners put together a pair of three-run innings to pull away.

The Royals tried to rally in the sixth, when they loaded the bases against Dan Altavilla. But the Mariners’ reliever struck out Paulo Orlando to preserve their 8-3 advantage.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.