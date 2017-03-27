A Second Bite At The Tax Package Apple Due Tuesday

The Kansas Association of School Boards reported on their website Monday that the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee has scheduled an 8 a.m. hearing on Tuesday for another crack at a tax package.

Senate Bill 215 is scheduled for a hearing. Senate Bill 215 will use the same rates and actions as House Bill 2178, which is the bill that was passed by both chambers and then vetoed by Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and fell three votes short in the Senate of an override of that veto.

The main difference between SB 215 and HB 2178 is the removal of the retroactive implementation of the income tax rate changes to Jan. 1 of 2017.

The retroactivity was given by both Governor Brownback in his veto message and by Senate President Wagle and Majority Leader Denning on the Senate floor as reasons they did not vote to override the veto.

Because the bill will not start until July 1, the amount of revenue collected in FY 2018 will be cut just about in half to an estimated $300 million. Revenue numbers in FY 19 will then be the same at $453.8 million.

The two year budget bill passed out of Senate Ways and Means last week had a hole of $404 million in fiscal 18 and $470 million in 19 without a new tax package.