Second Confirmed Omicron Case in Kansas

Kansas has confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health that the second case of the variant had been found in the community.
The announcement came one just day after the state’s first case of the variant was confirmed in neighboring Franklin County.
Health officials said the individual with the omicron variant in Douglas County is a vaccinated adult who has received a booster dose.
No other information about the individual was released.
Doctor Jennifer Schrimsher, deputy county health officer and infectious disease physician at LMH Health, said detection of the variant in the county does not come as a surprise, as it has rapidly spread across the country since the first confirmed U.S. case was identified on December 1st.
“This virus is highly infectious and transmittable,” Schrimsher said.