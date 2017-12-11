Second effort to save Shannon the Elephant fails; she passes Monday morning at the Zoo

The efforts to save Shannon’s life have failed. She died Monday morning at the Topeka Zoo. Zoo director Brendan Wiley said after the other elephants and her human handlers have a chance to pay their respects, a necropsy will be conducted. That process could take into Tuesday. The original story is below.

For the second time in as many days, Topeka crews are trying to save an elephant’s life at the Zoo. Shannon is a 35-year-old African elephant.

“This morning, at about 6:30 a.m., she was back on her side,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “Currently, we’re going through that process again, where, through pretty amazing teamwork, we’re able to get straps around her body.”

Once the straps are on, then it’s time to lift her.

“We bring in a portable tripod specifically designed to lift heavy, heavy weights and what we’re attempting to do is just trying to help her up off the ground in hopes that she can get her feet back under her, that we can continue to try to diagnose exactly what’s going on.”

Elephants typically don’t lay down for extended periods of time in part due to their body mass. In the event where an elephant is sick or injured, if it stays lying down for too long, body processes can begin that may cause the elephant to die. The older an elephant gets, the more concern this causes.