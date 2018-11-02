Second Half Run For Hawks Too Much For Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods used a 7-0 run to open the second half to cut the margin to 35-28 with No. 1-ranked Kansas but a 33-5 run by the Jayhawks over the next eight minutes helped the pull away in a 79-52 win. Washburn will open the regular season next Friday against Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene the following day at the GAC/MIAA Central Region Challenge in Bethany, Okla.



After trailing 35-21 entering the halftime locker room, but a layup by Tyas Martin and three free throws by Javion Blake with a lay up by Jonny Clausing trimmed the lead to 35-28 before the Jayhawks went on one of their patented runs.



Washburn was limited to 27 percent shooting in the first half while the Jayhawks were 14 of 27 for a 52 percent clip with each team hitting four 3-pointers.



Blake led the Ichabods with 14 points while Jonny Clausing came off the bench to score eight points adding five rebounds. Will McKee had four points with six rebounds, four assists and four steals while Devyn Wilson led the Ichabods with a team-high seven rebounds.



KU was led by Dedric Lawson who had 18 points pacing three Jayhawks in double figures with Udoka Azubuike had 17 on six of six shooting and Lagerald Vick has 16.



The Ichabods improved to 37 percent shooting in the second half hitting 13 of 35 shots. Overall, Washburn forced Kansas into 20 turnovers leading to 14 Ichabod points while the Ichabods turned it over 17 times leading to 26 for the Jayhawks.



For the game, Washburn finished 21 of 65 from the field for a 32 percent average and KU was 30 of 61 for a 49 percent average. The Jayahawks also had 11 3-pointers in the game and held a 48 to 31 advantage on the glass with 12 offensive rebounds and nine blocks.