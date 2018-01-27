Second Half Struggles Cost Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team led by 13 at the break, but came out frigid in the second half hitting only six field goals in a 63-55 loss to Central Missouri on Saturday in Lee Arena. Washburn returns to action on Thursday at Nebraska-Kearney.

Washburn (15-5, 9-2 MIAA) came out of the gates building a 15-6 lead with 11:49 to play and would eventually stretch the lead in the opening half to as many as 14 before taking a 32-19 lead over the Mules (16-4, 8-3 MIAA) into the locker room. The Ichabods hit 42 percent of their shots in the first half going 13 of 31 from the field while holding the Mules to 7 of 18 shooting forcing 13 first half turnovers.

In the second half, the tables were turned as the Mules outscored the Ichabods 26-7 over the first 11:19 of the half shooting 10 of 15 from the field during the run while the Ichabods were 2 of 6 with five turnovers as the Mules took a 45-39 lead with 9:20 to play. Washburn battled back to cut the Mule lead to two at 45-43 with 8:16 to play, but UCM scored the next six points going back up by with with 6:06 remaining.

With the Mules leading by seven at 58-51 with 1:10 to go, Javion Blake recorded a traditional three-point play cutting the lead to four and with 38 seconds left, he hit a free throw to cut the lead to three, but forced the foul and sending the Mules to the line, UCM hit five of its final six free throws to complete to comeback win snapping the Ichabod 15-game home court winning streak.

Tyas Martin led the Ichabods off the bench with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting and Brady Skeens recorded his 31st double double of his career with 10 points and 14 rebounds adding three blocks and two assists. Jakob Lowrance scored 20 to lead four Mules in double-figure scoring.

Washburn was outrebounded 30 to 28 in the game and went 15 of 25 from the free throw line while the Mules were 18 of 23 overall. Washburn was also 2 of 17 from 3-point range including 0 of 7 in the second half.