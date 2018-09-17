Second poll still leaves many questions in governor’s race, says KU professor

In a poll released last week from Public Policy Polling, the race for Kansas governor is as tight as ever, with Kris Kobach and Laura Kelly in a statistical dead heat and Greg Orman well behind them.

“The election numbers haven’t moved,” said KU political scientist Patrick Miller. “They’re very stable. The positives and negatives around the candidates have moved some, so, more people have impressions of some of the candidates. Those have shifted a little bit either way, but their voting preferences are not really shifting.”

The debates that have been held between the governor candidates don’t seem to have made much difference, but Miller expected that.

“If you’re looking for gubernatorial debates to have a big effect on polling, you’re barking up the wrong tree,” said Miller. “There are decades of data on polling of gubernatorial races all around the country that shows that debates are basically irrelevant most of the time.”

The key to the race as it looks right now is undecideds, and Miller said that’s a group we don’t know much about.

“I can’t tell you if these undecideds have good or bad assessments of Kris Kobach or Laura Kelly, if they even know what their names are, if they are typically Republican but don’t like the politics of say a Trump or a Kobach or a Brownback or if they’re Republican-leaning voters who we would expect to come home to Kobach in the end because they’re conservative.”

Any polling that drills down more to find out about the undecided voter would have a lot of value in this race, but those numbers, if they’ve even been asked for, are not being made public.