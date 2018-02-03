Second Quarter Struggles Lifts Tigers Over Ichabods

A cold shooting day doomed the Washburn women’s basketball team as they dropped a 66-47 decision at Fort Hays State on Saturday. The Ichabods (14-8, 6-7 MIAA) completed 18 of 59 attempts from the field with 4 of 24 shooting from three-point range.

Washburn opened the afternoon strong with a 5-3 run before tacking on a 10-2 spurt to led by as much six with 3:32 left in the opening period. Early foul trouble for Alexis McAfee and Reagan Phelan saw both on the bench for extend minutes.

The Ichabod advantage soon evaporated as Fort Hays State (18-4, 9-4 MIAA) rattled off nine unanswered resulting in a three-point lead until a last second shot from Phelan trimmed the score to 18-17 to end the quarter. WU shot 7 of 17 for the period with 3 of 9 from deep, but FHSU followed with 6 of 15 shooting with 2 of 5 from behind the arc.

The WU offense fell out of rhythm during the second period as it was held without a field-goal until the 1:50 mark of the period. During that stretch, Tigers pulled away as they 6 of 8 from the floor and pieced together a 14-3 run before taking a 38-30 lead into the break.

An 8-2 run for Washburn midway through the third appeared to be a turning point but was quickly stop as FHSU used a 13-0 run to led by as much as 28 during the second half. Shooting improved from the 1 for 13 mark in the second as the Ichabods went 3 for 14 in the third before posting their best shooting performance in the four by converting 7 of 15 from the field.

Phelan was Washburn’s lone double-figure scorer as she netted 10 points with four assists, while Axelle Bernard and Mackenzie Loe finished with eight points each. Bernard filled out the stat with seven rebounds, four blocks, and four assists.

The Ichabods return to Lee Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 7 when they host Missouri Western with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 pm.