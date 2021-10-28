Second Round of Redistricting Hearings Added

The House and Senate Committees on Redistricting will jointly hold a second round of its listening tour next month using virtual town hall meetings to receive public input concerning the redistricting process.
The listening tour will consist of four meetings occurring in late November.
Meetings will be organized by congressional district.
Committee members will attend virtually.
There will be locations in cities across the state to provide oral comments to the Committees.
All meetings and oral testimony will be livestreamed.
There will also be an opportunity to submit written comments to the Committees.
Additional details about each meeting, including final locations and addresses, will be distributed at a later date.
The First Congressional District meeting will be on November 23rd, the Second District on November 22nd, the Third District on the 30th, and the Fourth on the 29th.