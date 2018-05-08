Second Strolling Thunder event brings issues for babies to Capitol Hill

Tuesday marked the second year for Strolling Thunder on Capitol Hill, an event where families shared their stories with their members of Congress and advocated for policy that will have a positive effect on child development.

“We want them to create a national paid family and medical leave insurance program, so parents have time to bond with their babies,” said Dr. Myra Jones-Taylor, Chief Policy Officer for ZERO TO THREE. “We want to make sure that we increase access to high quality, affordable childcare and increase investments in Early Head Start.”

It’s not that Congress isn’t aware of the needs of little ones, but it’s good to provide a reminder of the ways that they can help.

“We know that between the ages of zero and three, the brain is developing faster than at any later time in life,” said Jones-Taylor. “We know that there’s one million new neural connections every second. If you have an hour-long program, that’s 3.6 trillion connections that are made. We know that this is a bipartisan issue. We know that Congress gets it. They understand that the early years really matter, but that’s about what they know. They don’t know what comes next.”

Margery Yeager is a parent that was involved in the effort who had a personal need for these policy changes.

“It was really important for me to have time off to bond with each of my children,” said Yeager. “When my first son was born, he was actually premature and he was in the hospital for several weeks because of his prematurity. It was really important to have the time to take care of his medical needs, to bond with him, to begin breastfeeding and then once he came out, to really have that crucial time as he was hitting his early milestones, I could watch him, sort of, learning new things each day.”

A digital day of action is taking place Tuesday, as well, engaging partners, advocates, and families across the country in urging Congress to Think Babies and Act via email and social media. For more information, go to zerotothree.org.

Image Courtesy thinkbabies.org.