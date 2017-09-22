WIBW News Now!

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Lawrence motel

by on September 22, 2017 at 12:32 PM (1 hour ago)

A second suspect connected to a fatal shooting at a motel in Lawrence has been arrested.

Police say 18-year-old Shawn Kariem Smith Jr. was arrested last week in Kansas City, Missouri on a probable cause warrant for 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and two counts of Aggravated Battery.

Smith was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 at the Motel 6, located at at 1130 North 3rd St. 

Officers responded to the scene and found three gunshot victims. 

Police say 23-year-old Cameron A. Hooks, of Lenexa, died at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three days after the shooting, 19-year-old Tyrone J. Carvin was arrested after being released from a Kansas City hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound sustained during the shooting.

Carvin and Smith are both Kansas City residents.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting. 

 

