Second suspect arrested in Tuesday night Abigail’s shooting

Topeka police have arrested their second suspect in relation to a shooting at Abigail’s Grill and Bar last Tuesday night.

Damon R. Glass has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Another suspect, Damien Arterberry-Riley was alos booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections earlier.

Last Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Abigail’s located at 3701 SW Plaza Dr. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim, but did locate numerous shell casings and firearms in the parking lot and street.

While investigating this incident, 34-year-old Damario Brooks arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.