Second suspect arrested in Topeka homicide

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of Jesse McFall.

According to a release from Topeka Police, 19-year-old Vincent D Gonzalez-Rook was located Monday morning after a pursuit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office in a reported stolen vehicle beginning in the 5000 blk NW Pueblo Ct.

The Sheriff’s Office was called just before 6 a.m. to report a stolen 2013 KIA Optima. A deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle near NW 46th and 75 HWY. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the Optima, but the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued southbound on N 75 HWY and then west on 24 HWY. The Optima then went south on NW Huxman Rd, then west on NW 21st St. The pursuit turned north on Humphrey Rd and approached 24 HWY. The deputy terminated the pursuit near 24 HWY due to unsafe conditions with heavier traffic. A short time later the deputy found the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 3300 block of NW Hodges. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and Gonzalez-Rook was taken into custody at 7:06am in the 3000 block of NW Hodges.

Gonzalez-Rook was booked into the Department of Corrections on probation violation charges along with charges of 1st Degree Murder.