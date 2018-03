An early morning earthquake shook the Salt City Thursday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an estimated 3.4 magnitude tremor struck three miles west of South Hutchinson in Reno County just before 5 a.m.

The USGS says that the quake was just 5 kilometers deep.

An estimated 3.1 earthquake was centered in the same area a week ago.

Graphic courtesy USGS