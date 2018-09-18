Second Tuesday stabbing unrelated to first, suspect identified

Another stabbing occurred early Tuesday in Topeka.

Police were called just before 3:15 Tuesday morning to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of NE Green. One victim was found with multiple non life-threatening injuries.

That victim was taken to a local hospital. Witnesses have identified a suspect. The investigation continues. The stabbing is not a random act. It is not related to the stabbing on Wabash earlier Tuesday.

If you know anything about this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.