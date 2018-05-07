Secretary Meier-Hummel Announces Wichita Regional Director; Thomas Buell assumes leadership role at DCF

Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel is pleased to announce that Family Preservation Services Program Administrator Thomas Buell has been promoted to serve as the Wichita Regional Director.

Buell has been at DCF for approximately three years, but has more than 35 years of social service experience. Prior to serving the agency, he was the Program Director for Preferred Family Healthcare in Wichita, Kan. Before that, he worked as a Regional Program Director and Director of Addiction Services for DCCCA, Inc.

“Tom has a wealth of knowledge in child welfare and social services, as well as a deep understanding of our internal programs,” said Secretary Meier-Hummel. “He is a strong leader, and his passion and dedication for the children and families of Kansas will serve him well as he leads the Wichita Region.”

Buell will replace Kansas City Regional Director Tammy Thomas, who has been serving as interim Wichita Regional Director for the last two months. Buell has a bachelor’s degree in Human Relations from Lubbock Christian University and a Master’s degree in Social Work from Tulane University.

“I am humbled by this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the children and families of the Wichita DCF Region,” said Buell. “Secretary Meier-Hummel has been making much-needed changes at the agency, and I am excited to work alongside her, as a servant leader, to improve our systems.”

To best serve the children and families of Kansas, DCF is comprised four different regions—West Region, East Region, Kansas City Region and the Wichita Region. The DCF Wichita Region consists of the following counties: Pratt, Barber, Kingman, Harper, Sedgwick, Sumner, Butler, Greenwood, Elk and Cowley County.