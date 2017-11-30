Secretary Susan Mosier to depart KDHE

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday announced Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary and State Health Officer Susan Mosier, MD, MBA, FACS, will depart the agency January 5, 2018. Dr. Mosier was appointed KDHE Secretary and State Health Officer on December 1, 2014. Prior to that, beginning in March 2012, she served as the State Medicaid Director. In 2010, she was elected to represent District 67 in Manhattan in the Kansas House of Representatives and served there until she took the position of Medicaid Director. Her leadership shepherded the agency through the early years of the KanCare program, as well as the introduction of KanCare 2.0. Most recently, she led the Kansas Department of Health and Environment through the process of national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

“Dr. Mosier has dedicated her time tirelessly to serve the people of Kansas over the past six years, and I am proud to have had her as a part of my team, serving Kansans,” Governor Brownback said. “Dr. Mosier has worked effectively for Kansas’ most vulnerable citizens. Under her leadership, Kansas has improved health and life outcomes for Medicaid beneficiaries through KanCare. She is a credit to her profession and she has continued the tradition of Kansas leading the way in health care.”

Kansas’ state Medicaid program, KanCare, began while Dr. Mosier was State Medicaid Director in 2013, and she continued leading the program as she became KDHE Secretary. This fall, she introduced KanCare 2.0 with the goal of taking the program “from a Plan of Care to a Plan of Service,” addressing the needs and goals of individuals. The introduction of the Social Determinants of Independence for an individual, along with the Social Determinants of Health, is viewed as an innovative approach, receiving national attention.

“It has been my great privilege to serve the people of Kansas,” said Dr. Mosier. “I would like to thank Governor Brownback for giving me this opportunity to serve our fellow Kansans and to lead an amazing team of passionate, dedicated professionals.”

A Board-certified ophthalmologist with a master’s degree in business administration, Dr. Mosier has also served in leadership positions in the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Ophthalmology and as a member of the Executive Leadership Group for the Health and Human Services Summit at Harvard University.

This fall under Dr. Mosier’s leadership as KDHE Secretary, the agency earned the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) accreditation. KDHE is one of about 200 health departments (out of approximately 3,000) that have thus far achieved accreditation through PHAB since the organization launched in 2011.

Other accomplishments under Dr. Mosier’s leadership at KDHE include:

• The lowest ever recorded Kansas Infant Mortality Rate: 5.9 per 1,000 live births in 2015 and again in 2016

• Newborn Screening Program Critical Congenital Heart Disease (CCHD) screening: As of July 2016, 100% of newborns in Kansas are being screened for CCHD prior to discharge from a birthing facility

• Development of the Bureau of Waste Management Compliance and Enforcement app, now featured as an innovation for other states

• Promotion of a culture of innovation and collaboration within the Agency and with community and other partners

“Serving with the people at KDHE, who are passionate about the work they do every day, has been an honor and privilege. Serving the people of Kansas alongside these amazing people has been the best part of my job,” said Dr. Mosier.

Lt. Governor Dr. Jeff Colyer will name a replacement agency head to KDHE in the near future.