Sectional Playoffs Envista Credit Union Game of the Week Highlights – Nemaha Central vs. Osage City
The defending 2A state champions are heading back to the state semifinals after Nemaha Central outlasted Osage City in a 7-0 defensive slugfest this past Friday night.
Nemaha Central scored the game’s only points midway through the first quarter, with junior quarterback Zac Kramer punching in a touchdown from four yards out. That score was set up by the longest offensive play of the game, a 46-yard scamper by senior running back Gage Palic.
Both defenses, two of the best in the state, were smothering throughout the game, forcing four turnovers each. Osage City racked up just 167 offensive yards for the game, while Nemaha Central totaled 273 yards from scrimmage.
Kramer went 15-of-25 passing with 188 yards through the air for the Thunder, also throwing two interceptions. He had 17 carries for 35 yards rushing as well, while Palic led Nemaha Central in rushing with 61 yards on nine carries. Senior wide receiver Tyler Gerety was the Thunder’s leading receiver with six catches for 83 yards.
Osage City sophomore quarterback Landon Boss went 5-of-23 passing for just 49 yards and three interceptions in the loss, although he also led the Indians in rushing with 17 carries for 71 yards.
Click below to hear the full highlight package from Friday’s Nemaha Central-Osage City tilt.