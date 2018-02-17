More security cameras at WSU

Wichita State University plans to install about 30 more security cameras across the campus.

Police Capt. Corey Herl says the plan is designed to meet the expanding needs of the campus, including the new Innovation Campus.

The university already has about 170 security cameras. Hurl says the new cameras will be mounted on blue light emergency boxes already located around the campus.

KSN reports the cameras will be able to record 360-degree images and will be recording at all times.

He says they won’t be monitored constantly and won’t be pointed into private places, such as student dorms.

The cameras are expected to cost about $100,000.