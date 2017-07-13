Security lapse leaks data from millions of Verizon customers

A security researcher says a lapse has exposed data from millions of Verizon customers, leaking names, addresses and personal identification numbers, or PINs.

Verizon Wireless says 6 million customers were affected, but the company says that none of the information made it into the wrong hands. The company says the only person who got access to the data was the researcher who brought the leak to its attention.

The Associated Press reports security firm UpGuard says the problem stemmed from a cloud server that a third-party vendor had misconfigured.

In a statement posted on Verizon’s website, the company claims the vendor required “certain data” for a project aimed at improving a residential and small business wireline self-service call center portal.

“The overwhelming majority of information in the data set had no external value, although there was a limited amount of personal information included, and in particular, there were no Social Security numbers or Verizon voice recordings in the cloud storage area,” stated a Verizon spokesperson.

The company says the leaked PINs are used to confirm customers calling Verizon’s wireline call center, but do not allow access to customer accounts.

Verizon acknowledged that limited personal information was leaked, but no Social Security numbers or Verizon voice recordings were in the cloud storage area.

Gartner analyst Avivah Litan says the issue comes down to human error and it doesn’t make sense to blame cloud service providers like Amazon and Google. She says such lapses are likely common, but it’s hard to know since we only know what’s disclosed.