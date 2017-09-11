Security measures taken at Flint Hills Technical College after unspecified threat

Flint Hills Technical College increased their security measures on Monday after school staff became aware of information that caused concern for campus safety. Vice President of Student Services Lisa Kirmer was not able to go into detail about the concerns since it is an ongoing investigation.

“We became aware of some information that caused us to call in the Emporia Police Department and also a security company just to insure that all of our buildings were safe and secure,” said Kirmer.

All of the buildings on campus were secured by 8 a.m. this morning. To ensure safety, only one door of each building will be used for students to enter and exit.

“We do have security guards staffed at each building and they are checking bags or purses or anything before anyone enters the building,” said Kirmer.

Kirmer said that the security should be on campus until about 10 p.m. tonight, with the campus going back to normal starting tomorrow.