Sedgwick Co. Sheriff shares tips on how to shop online safely

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release sharing tips on how to shop online safely during the holiday season.

The release said that $16 billion was stolen from consumers last year due to identity theft and fraud. It went on to share some tips such as; purchase from stores that you trust and have previously shopped at online; make sure that the online store is legitimate and not a possible fake. Amazon.com (legit) vs. store-amazoncom.com (suspicious); check to see if they have a legitimate mailing address/phone number and the website is secure (https/green padlock); be cautious about giving out your credit/debit card information over the phone; keep an eye on your credit card/debit card and watch for suspicious activity, especially if you just shopped online.