Sedgwick Co. Sherriff’s Office searching for murder suspect of a Wichita woman

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is searching for a Wichita man in the death of a woman whose body was found near train tracks in south-central Kansas.

A passerby found the woman’s body early Monday near train tracks near Peck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and emergency responders noticed trauma on the

body.

The woman was identified Tuesday as 40-year-old Tamsen Kayzer of Wichita.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6-foot-1 tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.