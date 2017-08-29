Sedgwick County inmate dies at Meade County Jail after fight with other inmate

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a Sedgwick County jail inmate at the Meade County Jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department says preliminary reports indicate the inmate died just before 7:30p.m. Monday after fighting with another inmate. Paramedics unsuccessfully tried lifesaving measures on the inmate but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man from Wichita was being held on misdemeanor charges and had been in custody for almost a month.

The KBI is leading the death investigation. His family has asked that the inmate’s name be withheld.