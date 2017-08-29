WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


75°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 75°
Winds North 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy79°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy82°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear84°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear83°
61°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy87°
63°

Sedgwick County inmate dies at Meade County Jail after fight with other inmate

by on August 29, 2017 at 5:30 PM (36 mins ago)

Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a Sedgwick County jail inmate at the Meade County Jail.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department says preliminary reports indicate the inmate died just before 7:30p.m. Monday after fighting with another inmate.  Paramedics unsuccessfully tried lifesaving measures on the inmate but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man from Wichita was being held on misdemeanor charges and had been in custody for almost a month.

The KBI is leading the death investigation. His family has asked that the inmate’s name be withheld.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.