Sedgwick County Jail inmate dies Tuesday

by on October 18, 2017 at 4:36 AM (1 hour ago)

Authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating the death of an inmate Tuesday at the jail.

The 54-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell just before 7:15 that morning. He was pronounced dead shortly before 7:50 a.m.

The cause of death is not known. An autopsy will be performed. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request.
The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges and had been in custody since July 2017.

The Sedgwick County Detention Facility has booked over 19,000 people so far this year. This is the fourth in-custody death for 2017.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.