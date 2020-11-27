Sedgwick County Keeping Drop-off Voting
Election officials in Sedgwick County say those drop-off ballot boxes used in the November 3rd election were “wildly popular” and are here to stay.
Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman told the Wichita Eagle that the secured boxes where voters could turn in their mail ballots at their convenience were a big success.
She’s looking forward to using them for years to come.
The drop-off boxes were part of the effort to help voters social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Voters who dropped off their ballots there didn’t have to interact with anyone in person, negating the COVID-19 threat.
Other voters liked that their ballots weren’t in the regular mail, but in a box dedicated to only ballots.
Since the boxes were collected every night, voters also could be assured that their ballots weren’t delayed or lost.