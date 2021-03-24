Sedgwick County Office Gets Poison Letter
A federal terrorism task force is investigating after mail laced with a dangerous toxin was sent to a Sedgwick County government office, causing coughing and skin irritation for two employees and forcing several more to undergo decontamination.
The Sedgwick County Finance Department in the county courthouse received the certified letter, the Wichita Eagle reported.
The three-page letter was coated in a white powder, and two employees who handled the letter experienced symptoms of coughing and skin irritation.
One of the employees was sent to a hospital for observation, then released.
Both are expected to be OK.
The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force determined that the substance is a chemical used in dye making.
It is highly toxic, and potentially fatal if enough is inhaled, swallowed, or absorbed through the skin.
Three other finance employees, two courthouse police officers, and two sheriff’s deputies underwent decontamination as a precaution.