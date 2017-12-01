Sedgwick man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall has said in a release that a Sedgwick County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of producing child pornography

21 year-old Ian Nathaniel Smith of Viola, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted he communicated over the internet with a 14-year-old victim in Indiana. On Skype, Smith urged the victim to live stream sex acts. Smith transported the minor to Ohio for the purpose of performing sexual activity. When Smith was arrested, investigators found pornographic images of the victim on Smith’s smartphone.

Sentencing is set for February 16. He faces a penalty of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Department.